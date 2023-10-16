Reynolds recorded three receptions on three targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Buccaneers.

Reynolds earned at least five targets in four of his first five games, though he saw a diminished role and fell into a group of three pass-catchers with three targets Sunday. He managed to work efficiently with the opportunity, tallying long receptions of 21 and 20 yards. While Reynolds has established himself as a big-play threat, the return of Jameson Williams and the ongoing involvement of Kalif Raymond make consistent production difficult to bank on moving forward.