Reynolds (back) was limited at Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
After being listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Reynolds got in some work one day later. He followed a similar regimen last week before sitting out Friday, and the Lions eventually downgraded him to out ahead of this past Sunday's win at the Giants. If Reynolds is able to string together back-to-back capped sessions this week, he could be a candidate to return to action Thursday versus the Bills. Ultimately, Wednesday's injury report could give a clearer picture of his upcoming availability (or lack thereof).