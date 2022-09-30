Reynolds (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
DJ Chark (ankle) also is listed as questionable and is expected to play, while Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) has been ruled out. It was rather unfortunate for the Lions to see each of their top three WRs suffer an ankle injury in the come-from-ahead loss to Minnesota last week, but it does seem Chark and Reynolds are more likely than not to play. If so, both get improved target-share projections with St. Brown sidelined, while Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus figure to pick up most of the standout slot man's usual snaps.