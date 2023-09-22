Reynolds (groin) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) both are on track to play with questionable tags after upgrading to full practice participation Friday. Reynolds is off to a great start this year with nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns on three targets, but he's put together similar stretches in the past before fading back to either a bench role or an extremely low rate of targets per route. Even so, fantasy managers could do worse as far as Week 3 streamers or injury replacements go, as Reynolds at least has solidified himself as Detroit's top perimeter receiver until Jameson Williams returns from suspension Week 7 (and possibly beyond that if Williams gets off to a slow start).