Reynolds (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Reynolds has been very efficient with his reps to kick off the current campaign, hauling in nine of 13 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns. That equates to 16.2 YPC and 11.2 YPT, which will be difficult to maintain moving forward. Still, Reynolds' groin injury is a pressing issue, which is capping his on-field reps during Week 3 prep. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he'll enter the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.