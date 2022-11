Reynolds (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The 27-year-old wideout practice Thursday and Friday ahead of Week 11 before ultimately being ruled out for a third straight game due to a back injury. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Thursday's matchup against Buffalo, but it appears Reynolds is trending towards a fourth straight absence.