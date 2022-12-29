Reynolds (illness) practiced in full Thursday.
Reynolds was held out of all on-field work Wednesday due to an illness, but his return one day later without limitations signals that the ailment is behind him. Over the last four games, he's earned between 59 and 78 percent of the offensive snaps, hauling in 10 of 14 targets for 101 yards and one touchdown. Similar modest usage likely is on the docket for Reynolds on Sunday against the Bears with fellow wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Kalif Raymond available to the Lions offense.