Reynolds caught two of four targets for 15 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's loss to the Packers.

Following three straight unproductive games, Reynolds may finally be losing his grip on the No. 2 role behind Amon Ra St. Brown. His 58 percent snap share not only matched Jameson Williams but marked Reynolds' lowest figure of the year outside of a Week 5 matchup with the Panthers when Reynolds played through a groin injury. Meanwhile, Kalif Raymond saw his most offensive snaps in four games while Donovan Peoples-Jones saw seven of them after making his Lions debut last week against Chicago. While it is possible the Lions needed to get more bodies involved on a day the offense ran 84 plays, Reynolds will be harder and harder to trust if his snap share continues to shrink.