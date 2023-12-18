Reynolds caught two of three targets for 41 yards during Saturday's win over Denver.

Posting more than 40 receiving yards in back-to-back games, Reynolds is showing a little life after previously failing to top 15 yards since Week 7. However, it is starting to look like Jameson Williams is taking hold of the No. 2 spot on the depth chart after setting career highs with seven targets and 69 percent of the snaps (compared to 58 percent for Reynolds). It will be hard to trust Reynolds for fantasy production in a Week 16 showdown with Minnesota.