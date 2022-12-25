Reynolds caught two of four passes for 31 yards during Saturday's loss to the Panthers.
Reynolds had a chance to haul in a touchdown on a fourth down at one point but was hit hard by a Panthers defensive back. He otherwise had a modest day while continuing to serve as the third option at wideout ahead of both Kalif Raymond and Jameson Williams. Next up for Reynolds is a Week 17 matchup against Chicago.
More News
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: No looks against Jets•
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Another big game against Vikings•
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Returns to sizable role•
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Small role in return•
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Returning to action in Week 12•
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Expected to play Thursday•