Reynolds caught one of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Vikings.

Reynolds played the second-most offensive snaps (46) at wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown (78), but he was unable to get much going throughout the contest. Despite the down performance, it is promising that the veteran wideout remains a key member of the Lions' passing attack on an offense flush with playmakers. Reynolds will look to bounce back in a Week 17 matchup with the Cowboys.