Reynolds was held without a target during Sunday's 20-6 win over Atlanta.

Reynolds was muted by a Falcons secondary while Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond received all 18 targets that Jared Goff directed to wide receivers. However, even though the Texas A&M product did log three-quarters of the offensive snaps, it is possible that part of his ineffectiveness was due to a groin injury that landed Reynolds on the injury report in advance of Sunday's game. With Jameson Williams (suspension) still on the sidelines, Reynolds will look to bounce back on Thursday in Green Bay.