Reynolds was not targeted with a pass during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets.
Reynolds was a complete afterthought in the passing game on a day the Jets forced the Lions to direct 29 of 38 pass attempts underneath to running backs, tight ends, and slot receiver Amon-Ra. St. Brown. With Jameson Williams yet to pose much of a threat to Reynolds snap count, the fifth-year wideout will look to bounce back in Week 16 against the Panthers.
More News
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Another big game against Vikings•
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Returns to sizable role•
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Small role in return•
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Returning to action in Week 12•
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Questionable for Thursday•