Reynolds was not targeted with a pass during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets.

Reynolds was a complete afterthought in the passing game on a day the Jets forced the Lions to direct 29 of 38 pass attempts underneath to running backs, tight ends, and slot receiver Amon-Ra. St. Brown. With Jameson Williams yet to pose much of a threat to Reynolds snap count, the fifth-year wideout will look to bounce back in Week 16 against the Panthers.