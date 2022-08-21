Reynolds was not active for Saturday's preseason win over the Colts.
Reynolds was held out of action along with the rest of the Lions' top offensive players, including fellow receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Jameson Williams (knee). While Reynolds will surely be the odd man out of this group once Williams is up to speed, there is no firm timeline for Williams' return, and Reynolds seems like Detroit's clear No. 3 receiver in his absence. If the 27-year-old plays in a deep-threat role that Williams could be ticketed for, Reynolds could contribute some splash plays over the first half of the upcoming season.