Reynolds caught one pass for 13 yards during Monday's win over the Raiders.

The Lions leaned heavily on Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who each logged at least 83 percent of the snaps while the next-closest receiver, Jameson Williams, checked in at 40 percent. However, Reynolds again did little with his opportunities and has now seen three fewer targets than Williams over the past four weeks despite seeing roughly double the playing time. Reynolds could become an afterthought in the Lions passing game should Williams keep eating into his playing time, though an appetizing Week 10 matchup with the Chargers secondary gives hope for both players to find success after Detroit's Week 9 bye.