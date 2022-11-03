Reynolds (back) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Reynolds was listed as limited Wednesday, so a downgrade in participation Thursday makes his status for Sunday's game against the Packers worth monitoring. Friday's injury report should help clarify Reynolds' chances of suiting up this weekend, but if he ends up out, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond would be in line to lead the Lions' Week 9 wideout corps.
More News
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Limited by back injury•
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Drops potential touchdown•
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Ready for Week 8 matchup•
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Back in limited capacity•
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Still bothered by knee•
-
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Low usage despite St. Brown's exit•