Reynolds (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

With Reynolds out last week, Tom Kennedy played 66 percent of snaps on offense and caught one of four targets for 16 yards in a 15-9 loss to the Packers, while Amon-Ra St. Brown (97 percent snap share) and Kalif Raymond (95 percent) rarely left the field. Raymond did have four straight games with at least three catches for 38 yards before that, but he hasn't scored a TD this year of seen more than seven targets in a single game. Reynolds didn't practice at all this week, putting him in danger of a third absence Week 11 against the Giants.