Reynolds (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Reynolds returned to the practice field for the first time since Nov. 2, after missing both of the Lions' previous two games on account of the back injury. He'll likely need to upgrade to full participation at Friday's practice to avoid carrying an injury designation for the Lions' Week 11 game against the Giants, but Reynolds' return to the field Thursday in any capacity looks to be a positive sign for his availability. If available this weekend, Reynolds should take on a starting role alongside top target Amon-Ra St. Brown, but Reynolds could be pushed further down the pecking order at receiver if DJ Chark (ankle) and Jameson Williams (knee) are able to return from injured reserve and the non-football injury list, respectively, in the weeks to come.