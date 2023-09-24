Reynolds (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, is considered "good to go," Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Along with Reynolds, the Lions are also listing Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) as questionable, but both wideouts look as though they'll be ready to handle their normal workloads Sunday. Considering that Reynolds was at least able to practice fully Friday before taking the questionable tag into the weekend, he may be in better health than St. Brown, who plans to play with a steel plate in his shoe to reduce pain. Official confirmation on the availability of Reynolds and St. Brown will arrive when the Lions release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but assuming he's cleared of the injury designation as anticipated, Reynolds may shape up as a solid lineup option in deeper leagues. Through the first two weeks of the season, he's hauled in nine of 13 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns.