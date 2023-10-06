Reynolds (groin) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina.

The Lions list eight players as questionable, two as doubtful and two as out, including WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen - doubtful) and Jameson Williams (non-injury - questionable). There's not nearly as much concern with Reynolds, given that he's played through a groin injury a couple times already this season and was healthy enough Friday to practice without limitations. Kalif Raymond, Marvin Jones and Antoine Green are the healthy WRs on Detroit's 53-man roster.