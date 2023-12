Reynolds (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Broncos.

Reynolds showed up on the Lions' Week 15 injury report Wednesday as limited due to a back issue, and he maintained that activity level one day later. Still, his status is up in the air heading into the weekend. Even if he's able to suit up Saturday, though, Reynolds hasn't reached 50 receiving yards since Week 6, and he's topped out at three catches in a game in seven outings in the meantime.