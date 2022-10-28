Reynolds (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Miami, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Reynolds, RB D'Andre Swift and TE T.J. Hockenson all are cleared from the final injury report, while target-hogging slot man Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) is listed as questionable but expected to play. Reynolds topped 80 yards in three straight games before a Week 6 bye, only to sink to one catch for eight yards on two targets in the Week 7 loss to Dallas. He still has solid averages for the season -- 4.0 catches for 57.2 yards and 0.33 TDs on 6.0 targets per game -- and should stay locked in as a starter for at least another month with DJ Chark (ankle) on injured reserve and Jameson Williams (NFI - knee) unlikely to be ready before December.