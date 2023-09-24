Reynolds (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown (groin) have both received the green light to play Sunday, despite the fact that both wideouts had been listed as questionable heading into the day. Considering Reynolds closed Week 3 prep as a full practice participant Friday, the expectation is that he'll be able to handle his normal workload Sunday. In both of his first two games of the season, Reynolds has cleared 69 percent of the snaps while compiling nine receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets.