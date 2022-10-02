Reynolds brought in seven of eight targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Jared Goff's former Rams teammate once again displayed some strong chemistry with his quarterback, stepping up with the top reception, receiving yardage and target totals among the team's depleted wideout corps. Reynolds found the end zone for the second time this season as well, scoring on a three-yard touchdown grab early in the fourth quarter. Reynolds has a clear-cut complementary role in the Lions' passing attack even when the receiving corps is at full health, but he could be in for another elevated workload in a Week 5 road matchup against the Patriots if one of Amon-Ra St. Brown or DJ Chark sit out that contest with their respective ankle injuries.