Reynolds (ribs) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Reynolds now has put together back-to-back capped sessions to begin preparations for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at San Francisco due to a rib injury. His activity level at Friday's practice likely will determine whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation. Since the Lions' Week 9 bye, Reynolds has surpassed 20 receiving yards only five times in 11 contests en route to a cumulative 25-318-3 line on 43 targets.