Reynolds (knee) didn't practice Thursday.
Before the Lions' Week 6 bye, Reynolds played through a sprained ankle for two games. After the respite, he's now tending to a knee injury, which has kept him out of both sessions this week. He'll have one more chance Friday to put himself on a path to play Sunday in Dallas, but in a Detroit receiving corps that includes the banged-up DJ Chark (ankle), quarterback Jared Goff may have limited options at the position this weekend (Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy are the only healthy WRs on the active roster).