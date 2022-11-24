Reynolds (back) is listed as active Thursday against the Bills.
After stringing together back-to-back capped sessions to close Week 12 prep, Reynolds is putting an end to a three-game absence due to a back injury. Considering his health may be compromised somewhat, he and DJ Chark (ankle) may merely spell Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond, both of whom have received at least 80 percent shares of the snaps in four consecutive games. In seven appearances this season, Reynolds has averaged 13.7 YPC on his 26 receptions, so a big play is possible working with his long-time teammate Jared Goff.
