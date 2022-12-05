Reynolds caught three of four targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 41-14 win over the Jaguars.

After seeing just six offensive snaps in last week's return from a back injury, Reynolds logged 79 percent of them a week later while looking like the clear No. 3 receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark. However, Jameson Williams looms in the background and only figures to improve upon the handful of snaps he saw while making his professional debut Sunday. With Reynolds the most likely to lose snaps to the rookie as the year unfolds, it seems unlikely that Reynolds can return to his early-season production.