Reynolds caught four of five targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-24 win over the Panthers.

Reynolds led the Lions in receiving yards on a day when top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) was sidelined. The veteran had a long catch of 27 yards and helped Detroit build its lead with a one-yard touchdown during the second quarter. Although he wasn't targeted in Week 3, Reynolds has otherwise topped 65 yards in every game this season, scoring three touchdowns in the Lions' last four contests to boot.