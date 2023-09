Reynolds caught five of six targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Reynolds opened Detroit's scoring with a 22-yard touchdown during the first quarter. He then scored from four yards late in the fourth quarter, helping the Lions force overtime. Although Amon-Ra St. Brown is the team's undoubted top target, Reynolds has enjoyed a good start as the secondary receiving option, posting nine grabs for 146 yards and two scores thus far.