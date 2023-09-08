Reynolds caught four of seven targets for 80 yards during Thursday's 21-21 win over the Chiefs.

If there is a battle for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart during the six-game suspension of Jameson Williams, Reynolds made a much better case for it than Marvin Jones did in this regular-season opener. Reynolds ultimately paced the team in receiving yards while finishing only a couple of targets shy of No. 1 wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, this production isn't exactly new for Reynolds, who has already shown an ability to maintain multi-week fantasy relevance as a fill-in player given the 90ish yards and 9.3 targets he averaged during three consecutive weeks that DJ Chark and Williams missed early last season. Reynolds will look to build upon this performance in a tough Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks.