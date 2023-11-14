Reynolds caught two of four targets for 15 yards during Sunday's win over the Chargers.

After snagging three touchdowns and topping 66 receiving yards four times over the first five games of the year, Reynolds has caught just four of eight targets for 121 scoreless yards in four games since then. Given that he didn't drop below 70 percent of the offensive snaps in any game over this stretch, playing time surely isn't to blame for Reynolds' decrease in production, especially against a Chargers defense allowing 24.3 more passing yards per game than the next-closest team. With Donovan Peoples-Jones in the fold plus Jameson Williams fresh off a career-high 52 percent snap share, it could get even harder for Reynolds to earn targets down the stretch.