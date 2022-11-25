Reynolds was not targeted with a pass during Thursday's loss to the Bills.

Reynolds logged just six offensive snaps in his return from a back injury that prevented him from suiting up over the past three weeks. Instead, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond and a now-healthy DJ Chark commanded the vast majority of snaps at wide receiver. With Reynolds only set to face more competition for playing time once Jameson Williams (knee) is available, Reynolds will be challenged to produce any more meaningful stat lines down the stretch of the campaign.