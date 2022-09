Reynolds caught three of three targets for 38 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 36-27 win over Washington.

Reynolds made a couple of plays on his limited opportunities, first snagging a three-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone and then securing a 23-yard reception. However, he still finished fifth in targets behind Detroit's four top options in Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson. As long as those guys stay healthy, Reynolds won't be on the fantasy radar.