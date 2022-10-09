Reynolds caught six of 10 targets for 92 yards during Sunday's 29-0 loss to the Patriots.

Reynolds was the only bright spot of a Lions offense that was hampered by the absences of D'Andre Swift (shoulder) and DJ Chark (shoulder) not to mention the limitations imposed by Amon-Ra St. Brown's ankle injury. While the recent production has been impressive for the supposed No. 3 receiver, increased health from his teammates will likely prevent Reynolds from maintaining the 9.5 target's he's seen over the past two weeks coming out of Detroit's Week 6 bye. However, it's still good to know that Reynolds could be a serviceable fantasy option in the event Chark or St. Brown miss more games.