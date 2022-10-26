Reynolds (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Reynolds played through the ankle injury Weeks 4-5 and topped 80 yards in both games, but he doesn't seem to have benefitted from a Week 6 bye, managing only two targets and eight yards in a loss to Dallas this past Sunday. The 27-year-old did play 80 percent of offensive snaps in the Week 7 loss, and he'll have a better matchup this Sunday at home against the Dolphins. With DJ Chark (ankle) on injured reserve, Amon-Ra St. Brown in concussion protocol and Jameson Williams (knee) reportedly out at least another month, Reynolds should see plenty of snaps for as long as he can avoid setbacks with the lingering ankle injury.