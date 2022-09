Reynolds recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 96 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings.

With Amon Ra St. Brown battling through an ankle injury, Reynolds emerged to take the lead among Detroit pass catchers. He turned in a few big gains of 26 and 25 yards, the first of which led directly to a Lions touchdown. Reynolds plays a similar field-stretching role to DJ Chark, so he may struggle to replicate this production moving forward.