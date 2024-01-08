Reynolds caught five of seven targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 30-20 win over the Vikings.

Reynolds technically saw his most action in the passing game since Week 1, and it came in the absence of Jameson Williams (ankle). However, with the receiver needing 36 receiving yards to hit 600 on the year and trigger a $250k bonus in his contract, quarterback Jared Goff peppered Reynolds with four straight passes on Detroit's final four offensive plays of the game. Reynolds otherwise finished a distant third in targets behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta (ankle). With that said, each of LaPorta, Williams, and/or Kalif Raymond (knee) could be banged up entering the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, leaving Reynolds as the potential No. 2 option in the passing game ahead of a revenge game with the Rams.