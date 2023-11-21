Reynolds caught one of two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's win over Chicago.

Reynolds has totaled 39 yards on seven targets over the past three weeks despite favorable matchups against the Raiders, Chargers and Bears. Meanwhile, Jameson Williams logged over half of the offensive snaps for the first time in his career last week in Los Angeles before nearly shooting up to a 68 percent figure against Chicago -- and snagging a 32-yard touchdown in the process. While Reynolds still finished second behind Amon-Ra St. Brown with a 73 percent snap share, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Williams jump Reynolds on the depth chart before season's end.