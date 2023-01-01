site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Josh Woods: Playing Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jan 1, 2023
12:01 pm ET
1 min read
Woods (biceps) is active Sunday against the Bears.
Woods closed out the week with back-to-back limited practices, and he's feeling well enough to take the field Sunday. His ability to play should bolster Detroit's special teams unit, as well as their depth at linebacker.
