Lions' Joshua Dobbs: Inks deal with Detroit

Dobbs signed a one-year, $1.425 million contract with the Lions on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The contract includes $475,000 guaranteed and gives the Lions a veteran backup behind Jared Goff following Teddy Bridgewater's decision to retire. Luke Altmyer is the other quarterback on Detroit's 90-man roster, but the undrafted free agent will likely revert to the QB3 role now that Dobbs is in the picture. Dobbs served as Drake Maye's backup in New England last season, and the former has appeared in 27 regular-season games (15 starts) since entering the league as a fourth-round selection of the Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft.