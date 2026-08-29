Dobbs completed 15 of 19 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 25-16 preseason win over the Colts. He also recorded minus-1 yard on five carries.

Undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer got the start at quarterback for the Lions in their final exhibition contest and played the first and third quarters as the battle to be Jared Goff's primary backup goes down to the wire, but Dobbs put up superior numbers while running the offense in the second and fourth quarters. The veteran signal-caller didn't commit a turnover and led three TD drives in total, hitting Jackson Meeks for a six-yard score and Tay Martin with a two-yard toss before halftime before handing off to Trayveon Williams for a one-yard plunge on Detroit's first possession of the fourth quarter. Whoever wins the job as the No. 2 likely won't see much action, however -- Goff hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2021.