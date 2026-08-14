Lions' Joshua Dobbs: Throws eight passes in Lions debut

Dobbs completed four of eight passes for 32 yards and added a nine-yard run in Thursday's 16-14 preseason loss to the Bengals.

Dobbs made his Lions debut four days after singing with the team Sunday in the wake of Teddy Bridgewater's retirement. Luke Altmyer got the start Thursday and turned the ball over three times, so the undrafted rookie seems unlikely to challenge Dobbs for the second spot on the depth chart behind Jared Goff once Dobbs familiarizes himself with Detroit's playbook. Dobbs is likely to play more extensively against the Commanders on Aug. 22 in the Lions' second preseason game.