Lions' Joshua Garnett: Signs with Lions
Garnett agreed to a deal with the Lions on Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Garnett spent three years with the 49ers after being selected in the first-round of the 2016 draft. Things did not pan out for him there, and he eventually was cut during final roster cuts prior to Week 1. He'll now look for a fresh start in Detroit.
