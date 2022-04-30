The Lions selected Paschal in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 46th overall.

Paschal (6-foot-3, 268 pounds) joins second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson as reinforcements for Detroit's defensive line. Paschal offers more defensive tackle versatility for the Lions in four-man fronts, whereas Hutchinson should mostly stay outside at the end position. Moreover, in three-man fronts, Paschal might be able to line up at end on occasion. He was a disruptive defender at Kentucky, and he showed NFL-level athleticism at the combine by logging a 4.77-second 40-yard dash, 38-inch vertical jump and 123-inch broad jump.