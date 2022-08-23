The Lions placed Paschal (sports hernia) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.

Detroit's 2022 second-rounder is now forced to miss the team's first four games of the regular season as he recovers from offseason sports hernia surgery. As a senior in college, Paschal earned First-team All-SEC honors for Kentucky, totaling 53 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He'll have to wait until at least Week 5 against the Patriots to make his NFL debut which appears up in the air, given Paschal hasn't taken the field since the Lions hosted rookie minicamp back in May.

More News