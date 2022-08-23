The Lions placed Paschal (sports hernia) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.
Detroit's 2022 second-rounder is now forced to miss the team's first four games of the regular season as he recovers from offseason sports hernia surgery. As a senior in college, Paschal earned First-team All-SEC honors for Kentucky, totaling 53 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He'll have to wait until at least Week 5 against the Patriots to make his NFL debut which appears up in the air, given Paschal hasn't taken the field since the Lions hosted rookie minicamp back in May.