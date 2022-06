Paschal (lower body) has been sitting out of practice thus far this offseason, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

It's unclear what specifically Paschal is dealing with or when he might be expected to return. Coach Dan Campbell said Paschal and the team are "just trying to be smart" by holding him out, which suggests it may be precautionary more than anything. Once he returns he'll compete for reps at defensive end behind Romeo Okwara and Aidan Hutchinson.