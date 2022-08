Paschal (sports hernia) won't be ready for the start of the regular season, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Paschal underwent sports hernia surgery this spring to address an injury that kept him from playing in Kentucky's bowl game last year. If he is not activated from the preseason PUP list ahead of Week 1, the second-round rookie will presumably miss at least the first four games of 2022 on the regular-season PUP list.