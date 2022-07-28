Head coach Dan Campbell revealed Wednesday that Paschal underwent sports hernia surgery this offseason and there is no timetable for the rookie to be removed from the PUP list, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It is not clear when Paschal underwent surgery, but the second-round draft pick participated in rookie minicamp in May and was a nonparticipant in practices open to the media since then. With Romeo Okwara (Achilles) also on the mend, Paschal's continued absence opens the door for Austin Bryant to see first-team snaps behind Charles Harris and Aidan Hutchinson.