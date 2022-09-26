Hughes recorded eight tackles during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings.
Hughes was thrust into a large role after Tracy Walker went down with a possible Achilles injury. While he easily set a career high in the tackle department along the way, Hughes was also partly to blame for the miscommunication that led to Minnesota's game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the game. With opposing offenses likely to pick on Hughes if Walker is forced to miss time, Hughes could post sneaky IDP production for as long as he is needed for heavy snaps.